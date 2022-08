Mid-summer moisture falls in Menlo Park

This morning brought one really good downpour followed by drizzles for the next hour or so. Checking his rain gauge around 1:30 this afternoon, Dennis Nugent noted 0.02″ for a season-to-date of 15.5″. That’s twice as much as the total recorded for rain year 2020/2021,

InMenlo file photo by Robb Most (c) 2017