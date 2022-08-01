Teen Tech Center is newly opened at the Boys and Girls Club of the Peninsula

by Contributed Content on August 1, 2022

On Thursday, July 21, 2022, Best Buy Foundation, in partnership with Meta, hosted a grand opening event to celebrate a new Teen Tech Center at the Boys and Girls Club of the Peninsula, which will provide safe, after-school spaces where teens can get hands-on experience with the latest technologies.

This partnership is funded by Meta’s Immersive Learning initiative, a $150M investment to help develop the next generation of creators, fund high-quality immersive experiences that transform the way we learn, and increase access to learning through technology. At the grand opening, 90 students from the center were on-site to showcase their latest projects, creations, and learnings.

At the center, Meta hardware and software will introduce students to an AR/VR career pathway by providing access to Quest 2 Headsets. This augmented reality and virtual reality technology and hardware will support teens in developing critical skills through hands-on activities and exploring career pathways in those spaces.

Five additional Teen Tech Centers powered by Meta will open through 2023 in partnership with the Meta Immersive Learning Initiative.

