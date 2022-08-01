Teen Tech Center is newly opened at the Boys and Girls Club of the Peninsula

On Thursday, July 21, 2022, Best Buy Foundation, in partnership with Meta, hosted a grand opening event to celebrate a new Teen Tech Center at the Boys and Girls Club of the Peninsula, which will provide safe, after-school spaces where teens can get hands-on experience with the latest technologies.

This partnership is funded by Meta’s Immersive Learning initiative, a $150M investment to help develop the next generation of creators, fund high-quality immersive experiences that transform the way we learn, and increase access to learning through technology. At the grand opening, 90 students from the center were on-site to showcase their latest projects, creations, and learnings.

At the center, Meta hardware and software will introduce students to an AR/VR career pathway by providing access to Quest 2 Headsets. This augmented reality and virtual reality technology and hardware will support teens in developing critical skills through hands-on activities and exploring career pathways in those spaces.

Five additional Teen Tech Centers powered by Meta will open through 2023 in partnership with the Meta Immersive Learning Initiative.