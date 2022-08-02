Artist Ryan Carrington talks about his Art Ventures exhibit on August 4

In a First Thursday Educational Event sponsored by the Menlo Park Design District, artist Ryan Carrington will discuss art, craft, and design through the lens of his exhibition Recontextualized: Craft and Concept at Art Ventures Gallery (888 Santa Cruz Avenue) on Thursday, August 4, from 5:00 to 6:30 pm.

The notion of medium as message is at the heart of Ryan’s practice, as his work bridges issues of labor, class, work ethic and economics with his personal and family history.

Ryan teaches sculpture, site-specific, and professional practice courses at Santa Clara University. In 2014 he received the Silicon Valley Creates Emerging Artist Laureate Award, and he was selected for the 2021 Center for Arts and Humanities Fellowship at Santa Clara University.