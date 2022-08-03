A Conversation with Honorable Judge LaDoris Hazzard Cordell is First Friday offering on August 5

by Contributed Content on August 3, 2022

On Friday, August 5, from 7:00 to 8:00, the Woodside First Friday guest is the Honorable Judge LaDoris Hazzard Cordell, artist, writer, musician and the first African American woman to sit on the Superior Court of Northern California.

She knows first hand how prejudice has permeated our legal system, and yet, she believes in the system. From Judicial Independence, ending school segregation to legalizing same sex marriage, its progress relies on legal professionals and jurors who strive to make the imperfect system as fair as possible.

Click on this link on Friday the 5th at 7:00 pm: https://tinyurl.com/WoodsideCA

