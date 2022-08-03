National Night Out celebrated in Menlo Park and Atherton on Tuesday night

Residents could chose from seven locations in Menlo Park and one in Atherton to take part in National Night Out last night.

The 39th annual events gives neighbors an opportunity to join together in a combined effort to:

-Increase crime prevention and awareness

-Generate support and participation in local neighborhood watch programs

-Strengthen the partnership between the community and police

-Inform criminals that neighborhoods are connected and fighting back

The InMenlo team visited Holbrook Palmer Park (first four photos) and Cafe Zoë in the Willows neighborhood of Menlo Park (last three photos).

Holbrook Palmer photos by Robb Most; Cafe Zoë photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2022