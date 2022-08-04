Document shredding event set for August 6 in Menlo Park
Menlo Park residents and businesses can prevent identity theft by shredding sensitive documents at the City’s popular free shredding event. The next one is scheduled for Saturday, August 6, from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm at the City Corporation Yard, 333 Burgess Drive.
Confidential document destruction includes items such as receipts, checks, pre-approved credit applications, credit card statements, outdated tax returns, pre-printed envelopes, return address labels and business cards.
Participants are limited to three boxes (10″ x 12″ x 15″) per vehicle and materials will be shredded on-site. Documents with paper clips, staples and binder clips are acceptable. Please do not bring e-waste or household hazardous waste.
To practice social distancing, please follow these guidelines:
- Please label “Shred only” on any shredding materials and leave them in the trunk.
- It is recommended to remove all other personal items from the trunk to avoid any accidents.
- Residents will open their trunks before driving up to the vendors, remain in their vehicles with their face masks on, and the vendors will pick up the shredding materials from the trunks.
Robert Grant August 04, 2022 at 2:12 pm
Can the resident watch the vendor actually shred the documents?
Linda Hubbard August 04, 2022 at 2:19 pm
I am not sure. You may want to contact the City.