Document shredding event set for August 6 in Menlo Park

Menlo Park residents and businesses can prevent identity theft by shredding sensitive documents at the City’s popular free shredding event. The next one is scheduled for Saturday, August 6, from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm at the City Corporation Yard, 333 Burgess Drive.

Confidential document destruction includes items such as receipts, checks, pre-approved credit applications, credit card statements, outdated tax returns, pre-printed envelopes, return address labels and business cards.

Participants are limited to three boxes (10″ x 12″ x 15″) per vehicle and materials will be shredded on-site. Documents with paper clips, staples and binder clips are acceptable. Please do not bring e-waste or household hazardous waste.

To practice social distancing, please follow these guidelines: