MPHA walking tour of historical sites in Menlo Park set for August 6

Menlo Park Historical Association (MPHA) Historian, Bo Crane, along with other members of the MPHA Board, will lead participants to historical sites in one of Menlo Park’s oldest sections starting at the 1867 Railroad Depot (1120 Merrill Street, Menlo Park). The tour takes place on Saturday, Auugst 6 from 10:00 to 11:30 am.

The tour will follow Ravenswood Avenue and Oak Grove Avenue. Sights will include the 1869 Bright Eagle mansion, the 1927 Corpus Christi monastery, the Vallombrosa Center with an 1880 mansion, the 1872 Church of the Nativity, the 1914 Montgomery House, the 1864 Hopkins estate Gate House, and the newly built Menlo Park gate, replicating the original 1854 Menlo Park Ranch gateway.

Please bring your own water and sun protection. The 1.5-mile tour is on level sidewalks.

Address: Menlo Park Train Station, 1120 Merrill Street, Menlo Park