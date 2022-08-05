Chef Bryan Thuerk’s cuisine continues to shine at Flea Street

It’s been a longstanding tradition of “the neighbors,” e.g. three women who live close by, to catch up over dinner at Flea Street, which will be celebrating its 42nd anniversary later this month under the ownership of Jesse Cool.

A new face, Chef/GM Bryan Thuerk, came on board about three years ago, and what comes out of the kitchen is prettier and tastier than ever.

He stopped by our table to say hello and talk about the peach harvest he and Jesse just took part in at the Masumto family farm (he’s pictured with neighbor Irene). Our dinner started and ended with peaches — a peach, tomato, burrata salad (pictured above and summer fruit galette, which Irene is about to dig into.. The two dishes bookended the always interesting and delightful vegetarian tasting. All good to the last mouthful (pictured below).

Flea Street (3607 Alameda de las Pulgas, Menlo Park) opens at 5:30 pm Tuesday-Saturday.