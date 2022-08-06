It’s kids who bring out the smiles at the Menlo Charity Horse Show

The 5oth edition of the Menlo Charity Horse Show takes place August 9 to 14 at the Menlo Circus Club in Atherton. A 501 (c) (3) organization — recognized as a USEF Heritage Competition — raises money for Vista Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired.

The Horse Show takes place from 7:00 am to 7:00pm daily. Admisson $10 daily or $35 for weekly pass. Seniors and children under age 12 complimentary admission.

Long time volunteer and Menlo Park resident Diann Lewis has been gathering historical photos of the show. She was good enough to send along a selection that involved children’s activities including the people jump (top), a lead line class, and a youngster peering through fence.