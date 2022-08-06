Mayor Betsy Nash honored Drew Dunlevie and the Guild with a proclamation

Yesterday, Mayor Betsy Nash honored Drew Dunlevie (second from right) and the Peninsula Arts Guild with a proclamation yesterday, citing “the reopening of the Guild as a state-of-the-art music entertainment venue, immediately becoming a cornerstone and increasing the economies and social vibrancy of downtown Menlo Park.”

It was Council member Ray Mueller who introduced Drew to Howard Crittenden, the previous owner. And Bistro Vida owner Ali El Safy has implemented new attractions like the Wednesday farmers market and advocated for a vibrant downtown.