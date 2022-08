Teens: Strut your brush from studio to show on August 7

Teens, on Sunday, August 7 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm, visit the Menlo Park Library to paint your own masterpieces that will be put on display through September!

Participants will be able to use up to three 6”x6” canvases for their work. All experiences welcome. Registration required at menlopark.org/teens.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.