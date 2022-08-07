Madeline Morgan and the Fight for Black History in Schools is topic on August 8

by Contributed Content on August 7, 2022

Struggles over history, representation, and race are far from a new phenomenon: in A Worthy Piece of Work: The Untold Story of Madeline Morgan and the Fight for Black History in Schools, scholar Michael Hines shares the story of Madeline Morgan (later Madeline Stratton Morris), a teacher and an activist in WWII–era Chicago, who authored curricula that bolstered Black claims for recognition and equal citizenship.

Morgan’s work gained national attention and became a model for teachers, schools, districts and cities across the country. On Monday, August 8, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm, Dr. Hines provides an understanding of the ways in which Black educators have created counternarratives to challenge the anti-Black racism found in school textbooks and curricula.

This free event is presented by the Menlo Park Library.

Regsiter via Zoom.

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Categories
View by Month
Search