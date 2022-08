Busta-Groove! performs at Fremont Park on August 10

Busta-Groove! play music for everyone from the classic Motown, 70s funk, disco, rock and 80s pop. Busta-Groove! was voted one of the best local rock bands in the East Bay and one of America’s 15 Best Wedding Bands by NBC.

They’ll be at Fremont Park in Menlo Park on Wednesday, August 10 starting at 6:00 pm.