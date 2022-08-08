Menlo Park City Council candidate filing period open through August 12

Have you ever considered running for the Menlo Park City Council? If so, now is the time!

During the upcoming November 8, 2022, election, voters in City Council Districts, 1, 2, and 4 will choose their representative. Individuals who wish to run for one of the three seats must be 18 years of age, a registered voter and live in the district in which they are running.

The nomination period for City Council candidates is now open and runs through Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Nomination papers will be issued by appointment during City business hours by contacting City Clerk Judi Herren.

For more information about running for City Council, visit the city election webpage.