Just Dance 2022 Tournament scheduled for August 11

Teens, go head-to-head with your friends in the ultimate dance game: Just Dance 2022 on Thursday, August 11 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm. This will be a bracketed tournament with first, second, and third place prizes. Snacks and drinks will be provided and all experience levels are welcome. Grades 6-12.

Just Dance 2022 is the latest addition in the Just Dance franchise. Featuring the latest songs and dance moves, it presents a fun workout for gamers of all ages. The Belle Haven branch of Menlo Park Library (413 Ivy Drive) will be hosting this event using the Nintendo Switch.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.