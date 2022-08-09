Menlo Park resident Charles Schmuck named AARP Purpose Prize fellow

Menlo Park resident Charles Schmuck — and Peninsula College Fund founder — is one of ten 2023 Purpose Prize fellows announced by AARP, all nonprofit founders who will receive $10,000 for their organization .

Launched in 2005, the national Purpose Prize award honors extraordinary people ages 50 and over who tap into the power of life experiences to build a better future for society.

Purpose Prize recipients have proven they are using their life’s knowledge and experiences to make a meaningful impact in people’s lives by, tackling some of the greatest societal challenges and also by helping to build a better future for us all.