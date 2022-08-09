Summer Puppetry Festival: The Reluctant Dragon is show on August 11

A boy befriends a peaceful, poetry loving dragon in the hills beyond the village, but when the townsfolk find out and hire a knight to slay the dragon, the boy comes up with a clever plan: the “pretend” tournament of the century!

Can a boy, a knight, and a dragon pull this off so that everyone gets their happy ending? Find out at the Menlo Park Library on Thursday, August 11, from 10:15 to 11:00 at the next Summer Puppetry Festival featuring The Reluctant Dragon.

This interactive performance from Luce Puppet Company features handcrafted puppets and child-approved fun.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.