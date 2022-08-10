Cooking Demonstration on August 12: Thai Pumpkin Curry and Dessert

Learn how to make a Thai Pumpkin Curry, as well as Steamed Pumpkin with Shredded Coconut on Friday, August 12, from 2:00 to 3:00 pm. Natty Netsuwan will unlock some of the secrets of the cuisine of her home country. Register via Zoom.

Cook along with us! Download the recipes(PDF, 288KB), and prep for the event.

Natty was born and raised in Thailand by a family that traveled throughout the country, always hunting for great Thai food. Natty’s grandma had minor food fame for carving bamboo shoots into animals, leaves and figures—now an industry that you can see when you buy fancy bamboo shoots in bottles and cans. Natty’s mom brewed fragrant, exquisitely-delicious homemade fish sauce as dark as chocolate.

Natty’s own food experiments started at age 6 with variations on fried scrambled eggs. Her frustration with the lack of Thai food when she came to the U.S. in the 1980s forced her to try to find a way to make authentic Thai food outside of Thailand, which she’s been doing ever since. In 1999, she co-founded the popular website ThaiTable.com.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.