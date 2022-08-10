Djuna Lauder aboard Cervino soars to victory in $350 Performance Hunters 3’6, Kicking Off Day One at the Menlo Charity Horse Show

Celebrations have officially begun, as the inaugural day of the 50th Menlo Charity Horse

Show kicked off yesterday (Aug. 9) in Atherton. Competitors, judges, vendors, and

more have traveled across the world to join us for one of the country’s best and most prestigious horse shows. It’s time to enjoy the Menlo we all know and love; from reunions with old friends, to classes on the Grass Field, to celebrating the show’s history of philanthropy.

Day 1 Class Highlight: Performance Hunters 3’6″

Junior rider Djuna Lauder and Cervino win with a score of 84 in the $350 Performance Hunters 3’6″ at the Menlo Charity Horse Show. The pair put in an effortless round, floating around the iconic Grass Hunter Field. Cervino showcased exceptional scope and rhythm over the classic Hunter course designed by Eric Mayberry.

Cervino is owned by Roaring Forks Farm, LLC in Los Angeles, California. Djuna is trained by Traci and Carleton Brooks of Balmoral Farm in Southern California, where she has been riding since a very young age. The pair competed against 12 riders in the second Performance Hunters 3’6″.

“Djuna has worked hard all summer. She walks in the ring with a positive attitude, and believes she can do it… every time” said trainer Carleton Brooks when asked what makes Djuna the exceptional rider she is today. Djuna, who rides as 14, was not only the youngest but one of two non-professionals in this class.

The Menlo Charity Horse Show, a 501 (c) (3) organization was honored with the designation as a USEF Heritage Competition in 2012. Recognized as one of the finest equestrian events in the United States, Menlo is unique in that its origin and legacy is one of philanthropy. Its current charitable partner, Vista Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired (Vista), was founded in 1936 and is the premier resource for individuals with vision loss in San Mateo, Santa Clara, San Benito and Santa Cruz Counties.

Djuna Lauder and Cervino. Photo courtesy of © GrandPix