Lidija Tkalcevic is featured artist at The Main Gallery in Menlo Park

For the past few years Covid has affected us socially, physically, psychologically, and environmentally.

Lidija writes: “Our worlds suddenly became small causing our appetites for fun and adventure to grow bigger.

“Summer takes us to happy times. Take a break and free yourself of worries. Feel the sun on your skin, the wind in your hair.”

Lidija’s latest sculptures are a mix of previous themes and new studies of dogs driving with us in our cars.

Lidija will be in the gallery (883 Santa Cruz Avenue) on August 11, 18, 20, September 8 and 11.