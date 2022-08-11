Fall Vintage Sale at Allied Arts Guild on August 14

by Linda Hubbard on August 11, 2022

There will be a Fall Vintage Sale on Sunday, August 14th, 2022 from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm pm on the patio next to the Artisan Shop at the Allied Arts Guild (75 Arbor Road, Menlo Park)

Vintage treasures galore at bargain prices: crystal, silver, china. Great day to look for that unique and surprising item. Finding something you have always wanted.

Cafe Wisteria is open 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. Reservations only (650) 838-9002.

Proceeds benefit Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford.

Events
