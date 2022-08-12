Dala’s Nest House Concerts features Old-School New-Vibe Jazz on August 14

The next Dala’s Nest House Concert features Old-School New-Vibe Jazz with vocalist Scotty Wright with the Benny Watson Trio on Saturday, August 14

Come hear the entire spectrum of jazz singing. Scotty has performed in 20 countries around the world, including China, Thailand, Japan, Dubai (UAE) and Jordan.

Benny Watson — pianist and band leader — is a fixture at posh venues Sonoma Mission Inn; The Fairmont (SF & SJ); Hotel St. Francis; Ritz Carlton (SF); Yoshi’s OAK & SF; San José Jazz Festival; The Herbst (SF) and Town Hall, NYC. He’s also performed in France, Italy, Germany and Switzerland. Carla Kaufman is bassist/cellist with performances ranging from Jules Broussard, Mike Greensill, Weslia Whitfield, Maria Muldaur and many more, to Berkeley, Vallejo, and Santa Rosa Symphonies, and The Russian Chamber Orchestra. David Rokeach first-call drummer/percussionist for Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, Taj Mahal, among other famous artists.

Reserve seats now ($30/person) PayPal.me/scottywrightmusic or email your RSVP to DNHC for unsecured seats (musicians accept cash at the gate and DNHC will seat you, sending a “bring your own” only if all ours are pre-reserved).

What to expect

3:30 Check-in, seating, snacking, chatting, checking out the garden, restroom…

4:00 Music begins, with one setbreak, and ends around 6:00.

What to do

> Find our driveway at 371 O’Connor St, Menlo Park.

> Park nearby on the street and follow signs to the gate of our secret garden.

> Bring exact change ($30 cash/seat) for your donation to the musicians and any merchandise.

> (If you donated online, THANK YOU! Your seats are guaranteed.

About our Venue

> DNHC happens outdoorss in a private garden setting, and we have umbrellas for shade and wraps for warmth.

> We provide seats, light refreshments, a restroom (two steps up), and tons of gratitude!!! You can also BYOB.

> DNHC is a non-profit and all guest donations go 100% directly to the musicians.