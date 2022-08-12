Hunters take the stage on day three of the Menlo Charity Horse Show

Hunters took center stage yesterday evening at the Menlo Charity Horse Show on the beautiful Grass Hunter Field for a chance to win the $25,000 USHJA International Hunter Derby Presented by Dr. Daryl K. Hoffman, which won by Tangled Up In Blue, ridden by Lisa Wall.

Festivities kicked off before the class, with a nod to the tradition of the International Hunter Derby and the Hunter discipline. Celebrations included a parade of the Red Rock Hounds of Reno, Nevada, and Color Guard made up of members from the Mounted Patrol of San Mateo County.

Red Rock Hounds. Photo © Alden Corrigan Media; Lisa Wall and Tangled Up In Blue. Photo © GrandPix