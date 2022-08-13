Mysteries written by and/or about journalists is topic on August 17

This month, Menlo Park Library’s Mystery reader’s group takes on some great mysteries actually written by reporters, or featuring characters who are reporters serving as amateur detectives.

From K.K. Beck, to Margaret Coel, Lillian Jackson Braun and J.A. Jance, we’ll cover our favorite authors on the reporter mystery beat – and invite you to share your own favorites from this realm!

The Mystery Readers Group meets on the third Wednesday of each month. The next meeting is Wednesday, August 17, 2022 from 3:00 to 04:30 pm. Register via Zoom.