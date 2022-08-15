Fall activity guide is out; class registration opens today

Now is a great time to try new things! From sports and fitness classes to arts and cultural events, there’s an opportunity for every interest. Menlo Park is excited to offer in person and virtual classes starting Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.

There are so many opportunities for people of all backgrounds and interests to get involved in something new this fall. We are offering a wide range of new and returning classes! Check out some of our youth classes at the Arrillaga Family Recreation Center like Kinder Dance Expressions! If you are looking for STEM classes, we are excited to be offering Robotics and Engineering for Youth. For adults, we have some exciting new Persian Belly Dance Fusion classes! Interested in youth or adult sports? Check out Adult Tennis Novice and Hi-Five Sports Lil’ Basketballers. Check out all the classes now being offered at the Belle Haven Library Branch, like Traditional Aztec Dance. Be sure to look for virtual and in person classes offered in our online fall Activity Guide.

Registration starts Monday, Aug. 15, for Menlo Park residents. Find something for you and the family! Hard copies of the Activity Guide will be mailed out to all residents and will be available at recreation centers and libraries later this month.

For more information visit menlopark.org/activityguide or call 650-330-2200.