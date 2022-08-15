Paint night with El Comalito Collective on August 18

Artists from El Comalito Collective are leading us through a bilingual painting tutorial! Paint your own work of art, beautiful nopales with fruit and flowers on Thursday, August 18 from 6:30 to 8:00 pm.

Our fun painting workshop includes step-by-step guided instruction, positive reinforcement, and validation that supports your inner artist, and your overall wellness.

Gather up your supplies and join in! Sign up for our online event to get your list. All of the materials can be found at your local arts and crafts store