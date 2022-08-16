Menlo Park Community Campus construction tour on August 19

Residents and other interested parties are invited to a guided tour of the Menlo Park Community Campus project now under construction in the Belle Haven neighborhood (100 Terminal Ave.). This is part of a series of neighborhood-oriented tours at various stages of the project.

The August 19 construction tour — from 3:30 to 4:30 pm — will feature the roof and exterior walls, in addition to a walkthrough of the structure.

The intent of the neighborhood tours is to provide Menlo Park residents, especially from the Belle Haven neighborhood, the opportunity to observe and experience the project while it is under construction.

Must be 18 years of age or older. This is an active construction site with uneven surfaces and other potential hazards. Sturdy footwear is required. Personal protective equipment (hard hats, hi-visibility vests) will be provided.