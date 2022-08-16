Salute to “next level” M-A athletes now on display on school campus

Students starting classes at Menlo-Atherton High School tomorrow will be greeted by a great new display worked on by co-Athletic Director Paul Snow over the last few months.

Located on the outside wall of the wrestling room, so publicly accessible by all, the series of panels displays M-A’s next level athletes — those that went on to participate in athletes at four-year colleges and universities.

“I think the final count is 432 individuals on the boards so far.” said Paul. “There were a few that I couldn’t confirm, as hard as I tried. I also included Menlo College even when it was still a two- year program. I count 21 different sports represented.

“If any readers want to donate to help offset the cost of the signs (all together they cost $5000), they can do so by visiting the M-A Boosters website here.”

InMenlo photographer Robb Most didn’t photograph all the panels but he dids capture a panel of ’60s athletes we know quite well!

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2022