For Goodness Snakes comes to Belle Haven branch library on August 20

The For Goodness Snakes program is a one-of-a-kind educational experience that introduces students to the fascinating world of snakes and other reptiles.

Reptile docent Brian Gundy will educate students about these animals and their lives, helping to diminish any fear and misconceptions about our cold blooded friends, during this fun library event.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library. It will take place on Saturday, August 20, from 11:15 to noon at the Belle Haven branch of the Menlo Park Library (413 Ivy Drive).