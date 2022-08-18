Taiko drumming on view on Menlo Park Library on August 20

Learn about the art of Taiko drumming with the performers from Wadaiko Newark, a talented group of multigenerational, multicultural artists who will wow you with the power of Taiko—and then teach the children in our audience to play their drums!

As part of the local school system, Wadaiko Newark has long offered adult evening classes through Adult Education, and children’s classes through Wadaiko Newark Children’s Group.

This free event, which takes place on Saturday, August 20 from 2:15 to 3:00 pm, received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.