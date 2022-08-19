Menlo Park Police arrest sexual assault suspects after four-month investigation

On April 6, 2022, Menlo Park Police Department received a report of a sexual assault that occurred in our city involving a 16-year old juvenile victim. Menlo Park Police Department’s Detective Unit began an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The investigation showed that the juvenile victim was assaulted by two adult males, after the victim met one of the suspects on the Snapchat social media platform.

On May 12, 2022, Menlo Park Police Detectives made the arrest of one of the suspects, Sergio Caudillo Leon, a 27-year-old male of Menlo Park. Following additional investigation, Menlo Park Police Detectives arrested a second suspect involved in the assault – Kevin Cruz, 24 of East Palo Alto, on August 17, 2022.

The investigation conducted by the Menlo Park Police Department revealed that one of the suspects was in possession of child pornography.

In working with the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office, the Menlo Park Police investigators secured a $1,000,000 arrest warrant for each of the suspects, who were both ultimately arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation. Menlo Park Police Detectives are asking anyone who may have any additional information regarding this case to contact Menlo Park Police Department at 650-330-6300.

Note from Menlo Park Police Chief Dave Norris: “I am extremely proud of the thorough work of our Detectives on this case. Based on the investigation to date, it is clear that the arrests of these suspects initiates the holding accountable of individuals seeking to do harm and relishing in criminal acts against our youth. We have no tolerance for such crimes in Menlo Park, or anywhere else.”