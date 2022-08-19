SusieCakes re-opens in downtown Menlo Park
SusieCakes re-opened on Santa Cruz Avenue in downtown Menlo Park over the weekend. Here are a few photos courtesy of the Menlo Park Chamber of Commerce. Just in time for the grandkids visit!
