Updated Garwood Way opens near the Springline development

Garwood Way between Oak Grove Avenue and Glenwood Avenue is now accessible and open for motorists and pedestrians. The updated Garwood Way is part of the Springline project and includes sidewalks, curb/gutter, bio-retention basins, underground utilities, landscape and irrigation, street lights, signage and pavement markings.

The new Garwood Way is a part of the overall project under final inspection and acceptance processing. The traffic median island upgrades at Oak Grove Avenue and Garwood Way and Merrill Street will improve traffic safety at the intersection and nearby railroad crossing.

