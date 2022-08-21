Sea lion monitoring is topic on August 25

On Thursday, August 25, from 6:00 to 7:00 pm, experience how marine biologists are collecting data on reproductive success, maternal care and investment, bull territory divisions and behavior, and pup mortality without disturbing the sea lions or their habitats.

Scientists are able observe the colony via live video feeds, and to identify known animals using natural markings. Educators will discuss some prevalent theories about the drastic decline of this population hauled out on Alaska’s Chiswell Islands.

Register via Zoom.