Stone fruit is in abundance at Menlo Park Farmers Market

At this time of year, stone fruit takes center stage at the Menlo Park Farmers Market. InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most surveyed what was on view this morning.

Farmers represented include K&J Orchards (top two photos), Cairns Ranch (third photo) and Hamlow Farms (bottom photo).

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2022