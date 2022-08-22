Carolyne Zinko takes us to Mongolia to meet an 11-year-old eagle hunter

Women are breaking barriers and making changes on feminist fronts around the globe — including Mongolia, a nation of three million nomads. In a remote village called Sagsai, a handful of girls in a nomadic Muslim community are charting new territory by joining the traditionally male sport of eagle hunting. At the same time, some indigenous women are shedding customary homemaker roles to create tourism initiatives that benefit, rather than exploit, their communities.

On Wednesday, Aug. 24, Menlo Park’s Carolyne Zinko, an editorial director at Alphy, a new app for women, talks with Marinel de Jesus, founder of Equity Global Treks. The focus: Marinel’s newest immersive summer camp in Mongolia that brings tourists to a remote village to teach children English and to soak up culture with villagers and the region’s famous eagle hunters, including champion Aimoldir Dayanbek, an 11-year-old girl.

Photo courtesy of Marinel de Jesus