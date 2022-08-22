Man shot multiple times near Menlo Park train station

In a drive by shooting incident yesterday afternoon near Oak Grove and Alma Street, a man was shoot multiple times. The victim was taken to the nearest hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigation reveals four subjects in a parked vehicle were the intended targets of the shooting.

Menlo Park detectives are following leads and investigating the incident.

The investigation indicates that this was an isolated incident — the suspects fled the scene immediately after the crime, and there is no active threat in the area.

Anyone with information regarding this ongoing case is encouraged to contact Menlo Park PD’s Detective unit at 650-330-6300.