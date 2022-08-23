Help students by volunteering as Ravenswood Classroom Partners volunteer

Over 80% of students in East Palo Alto and eastern Menlo Park are below grade level in reading and math. As a Ravenswood Classroom Partners volunteer, you can make a difference in the life of a child and empower them to become a lifelong learner!

You will work with the same teacher and students for one hour every week; RCP provides the training, mentoring, and scheduling. Visit www.ravenswoodclassroompartners.org, today and sign up to become a volunteer tutor. For more information contact Cristiana Freed, Program Director, at cristiana@ravenswoodclassroompartners.org.

Ravenswood Classroom Partners is a 501(c)(3) organization. Donations are tax deductible. EIN 47-1582614