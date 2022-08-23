Riekes at the Guild: A Benefit Concert on August 28

The Riekes Center is holding its first ever benefit concert at the Guild Theatre in downtown Menlo Park on August 28.

Performers include the Riekestra, back from their tour in Barcelona, led by local musician and Creative Arts Director Bennett Roth-Newell (third from left in photo above) and featuring performances by other Riekes community members and alumni. Bennett’s band Left University will headline the event, playing 80’s and 90’s soul, hip hop, and R&B.

Get your tickets here!

Refreshments will be available, and seats and standing room are on a first-come-first-served basis.