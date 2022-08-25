Cars and Coffee in Woodside on August 27
Enjoy some coffee and look at cars in Woodside on Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 8:00-10:00 am at the Woodside Town Hall parking lot, 2955 Woodside Road (Corner of Whiskey Hill and Woodside Road).
