Cars and Coffee in Woodside on August 27

by Linda Hubbard on August 25, 2022

Enjoy some coffee and look at cars in Woodside on Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 8:00-10:00 am at the Woodside Town Hall parking lot, 2955 Woodside Road (Corner of Whiskey Hill and Woodside Road).

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Categories
View by Month
Search