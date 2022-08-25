Menlo Park residents can communicate with police via PowerEngage survey tool

In a state mandated program, Menlo Park residents have access to a new community engagement and feedback solution after an interaction with the Menlo Park Police Department. This new service uses text messaging to contact some 911 callers and others that have recently reported or been involved in some incidents requiring a police response.

These text messages are sent a short time after the conclusion of an incident and will ask community members to take a quick survey about their experience with the communications dispatch center, police officers and staff. It will also allow the public to provide their own comments, feedback and words of gratitude after receiving public safety service.

“It is important for our department to hear from our community about how we are doing, especially from those whom we have recently served”, said Police Chief Dave Norris. “This new product, called PowerEngage, will give our department access to community member sentiment on our level of service in near real time, and valuable feedback on how we are doing from the initial call to dispatch to the service we provide in the field. This will also provide a morale boost to our officers when they see the positive impact they are making on the public they proudly serve.”

With PowerEngage, text message surveys are sent to those whose number is recorded as part of a call for service or in an officer’s report. Members of the public can also provide feedback if they did not receive a text message by emailing policecomments@menlopark.org.

Residents that do not want to participate can simply not respond or let the department know in advance by sending a message containing their telephone number to policecomments@menlopark.org . As with all texts, residents may reply with STOP and that will opt them out of all future text surveys from the department.

It is important that everyone know that these surveys should not be used to report any type of emergency or crime, and the surveys are not a substitute for community members proactively wishing to report a compliment or concern to MPPD. The department webpage will continue to provide an avenue for these types of communication as well.

As always, call 9-1-1 for any emergency or to report any criminal activity. The Menlo Park Police Department non-emergency phone number is 650-330-6300.