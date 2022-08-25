New documentary film festival coming to Guild Theatre in September

Doc5 Menlo Park is a new curated film festival premiering at the Guild Theatre September 7-9 .

A project of Community,Media,Philanthropy (CMP), previously the Chicago Media Project, three local women are among those shepherding it into existence — Dana Eckert, Jane Solomon and Daisy Tinsley Barnett.

“We hope to see a great turn out during these three days of great documentary film and intimate filmmaker conversations around the issues that matter most,” said Dana. “Our films and panels are designed to entertain and inspire. We hope to create impact through great storytelling.”

CMP and Doc5 curate the top documentaries from major film festivals like Sundance, Tribeca, Berlin and Toronto. Here are the films:

Wednesday, September 7

Cave of Adullum | 3:00pm

Q+A with Director Laura Checkoway

Screening of My So-Called High School Rank | 7:15pm

Q+A with Director Ricki Stern

Thursday, September 8

Bad Axe | 1:30pm

Q+A with Director David Siev & Film Subjects

Exposure | 4:30pm

Q+A with Director Holly Morris

Friday, September 9

The Janes & Lunch Reception | 10:30am

Exclusive encore screening + lunch reception

Q+A with Directors Tia Lessin and Emma Pildes, as well as original members of the Jane Collective

General admission to each film is $16 with a discounted price of $14 for students, seniors, active duty military, and first responders. Attendees can purchase a pass for all five films for $75. Doc5 also offers a date night package of two tickets to a screening for $30. These are available online at doc5filmfest.org. Attendees can also purchase tickets onsite at the Guild box office.