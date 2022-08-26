Bike Repair Clinic & Community Ride at Meta Park on August 27

There will be a Bike Repair Clinic and Community Ride Event at Meta Park this Saturday, August 27. This event is in collaboration with Live in Peace, the City of Menlo Park, and Belle Haven Action.

Live in Peace will be providing a bike safety workshop along with free bike repairs and maintenance from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Join the community bike ride, enjoy light snacks, and enter the bike raffle from 1:00 to 3:00 pm.

The event is open to community members of all ages.