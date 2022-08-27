Caltrans to repave Willow Road north of Newbridge Street

Over the next several months, Caltrans will be repaving Willow Road (State Route 114) from Bayfront Expressway (SR 84) to Newbridge Street. The project will begin in late August with the reconstruction of most of the curb ramps to make them accessible for people with disabilities.

Repaving work is expected to start in late September and take 3–4 weeks to complete. During this time, there may be significant delays for people traveling on Willow Road and traffic may be reduced to a single travel lane at times.

For more information, please email Caltrans Public Information Officer Alejandro Lopez.