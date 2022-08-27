SteelMike Shootout at Menlo School on August 28

Children’s Health Council (CHC), a Palo Alto-based nonprofit that offers mental health and learning services to children, teens and young adults, and the Michael Harris Foundation, a nonprofit that promotes mental wellness among adolescents and emerging adults, are excited to announce that the SteelMike Shootout will return to Menlo School on August 28. Registration is open now and free for spectators.

Established in 2016, the SteelMike Shootout is an annual family-oriented event that raises funds for adolescent mental health services at CHC, offers education on supporting youth mental wellness, and celebrates Michael Harris, who dedicated his life to helping others.

“50% of all lifetime mental illness begins by age 14, and 75% begins by age 24. Further, suicide is the 2nd leading cause of death among people aged 10-34. Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT)––offered through CHC’s Clinical Services, high school and middle school DBT skills groups and the RISE Intensive Outpatient Program for Teens––is currently the only well-established, evidence-based treatment for decreasing suicidal feelings or self-harming behaviors in adolescents,” said Ramsey Khasho, PsyD, Chief Clinical Officer at CHC.

“Over the last five years, thanks to our community’s generous giving and support of the SteelMike Shootout, CHC has been able to provide over 1,500 individuals access to these life-changing mental health services. In the year ahead, we plan to redouble our commitment by continuing our support of DBT services, investing in financial assistance for families in need, hosting free community education and running best-in-class clinical training programs at CHC to address the critical shortage of mental health providers nationwide. The SteelMike Shootout is a fun-filled day in support of a wonderful, incredibly important cause.”

This year’s event will be hosted in the Johnson Family Athletic Center at Menlo School on Sunday, August 28, 2022 from 9am to 3pm. The day is free for all who would like to attend and will include activities for all ages