Uta Reinhardt artist talk today, Saturday, August 27, at Art Ventures

Ocean Reflection shows the latest sequence from Uta Reinhardt’s paintings during her five-week stay in the Art Ventures Artist Residency in Half Moon Bay. She will be at Art Ventures (888 Santa Cruz Avenue) today talking about her art and experience from 5:00 to 6:00 pm

Reinhardt’s work is based on observation and encounter, with each of those surroundings impacting her paintings. The latest series reflects the presence of the ocean side, with the influence that Half Moon Bay can have on art and artists.

Reinhardt’s work bears witness to nature and in this focus, she reveals the interdependence and coexistence of man, flora, and fauna. She works with rapports and repeats patterns as underlayers for her paintings. Her approach is a constant dialogue with the nature we live in and the care for being a part of nature itself. Nevertheless, she calls her paintings artificial landscapes and still-life.

Room 2022, 101 x122 cm, Watercolor, Oil on canvas