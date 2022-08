Woodside Village Church invites community to homecoming on August 28

The Woodside Village Church invites the community on Sunday, August 28, for a celebratory worship service at 10 am, followed by a community celebration with BBQ, live music by the Whiskey Hillbillies, and fun for the whole family!

Get your BBQ tickets here!

$15 adults, $7 for kids includes jumbo hot dog or burger or veggie burger, salad, potato salad, drink and ice cream!