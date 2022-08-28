Dance Expressions in Menlo Park set to begin 2022/2023 season

With classes offered for dancers aged 3-18 — beginning through advanced — there is something for everyone at Dance Expressions, which offers weekly classes in Jazz, Hip Hop, Lyrical, Technique, and Creative Movement.

The studio is currently enrolling for the new season which starts August 29, 2022 and goes through June 2023 with an end of year recital to showcase what the dancers learned, practiced, and created all year long.

Dance Expressions also has a Performing Company for dancers who love to perform, want more experience being on stage, and are ready to take their training to the next level.

For a complete schedule, how to register, and more information, please visit http://www.danceexpressions5678.com.