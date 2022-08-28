Jurrion Dickey’s premier as Menlo-Atherton Bear fuels win over Bellarmine

by Linda Hubbard on August 28, 2022

It was a sparkling Menlo-Atherton High School debut for Valley Christian transfer Jurrion Dickey (#13) who scored four touchdowns to beat Bellarmine College Prep yesterday 48-34 in Atherton.

Bellarmine once lead 20-0 and Dickey worked to overcome fatigue to fuel the victory.

“He’s literally a game changer,” coach Chris Saunders told high school prep writer Mitch Stephens yesterday. “We saw that today. We came out of a huddle once and said, ‘let’s just throw him a slant.’ It was that simple. He’s every bit of that 5-star. He’s also a tremendous young man. His ability to come into a new place in a short time and play a game like he did today speaks wonders of who he is.”

Photos by Bob Dahlberg (c) 2022

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Categories
View by Month
Search