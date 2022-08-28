Qigong as Moving Meditation is offered beginning August 31



Reduce stress and restore energy and vibrancy. Great for beginners and experienced students, Taiji Qigong Shibashi was created by Lin Housheng and is one of the most popular in the world.

Learn this form and replenish your energy beginning on Wednesday, August 31, through Sept. 21, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Video replays of the classes will be available for the entire four weeks of the class to support varied schedules, as well as for you to repeat and review as often as you like. Register via Zoom.

This program is inclusive and welcomes individuals from all backgrounds and identities. Physical expectations include standing, as well as moving arms and legs. Can be modified for sitting down.

Sally Chang is Chief Instructor of Evergreen Taiji Academy. Teacher, Acupuncturist and 30+ year practitioner of Daoist Wisdom Arts including Qigong, Taiji and Traditional Chinese Medicine. Sally’s teachings focus on cultivating our innate capacity for healing; and she is known for her warm, focused presence.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.